Dubai: Monster fog covered many western parts of Abu Dhabi, as the National Center of Meteorology shared red weather alerts, warning of reduced visibility on the roads till 8:30am.
Across the UAE, clear to partly cloudy weather will continue during the day, according to the NCM.
Temperatures across the country have seen a gradual decrease this week. In coastal areas, including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 28-32°C.
The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 30-34°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 18-23°C.
Fog on Sunday morning
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 90-95 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
"Humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas," said the NCM forecast.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough becoming rough gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.