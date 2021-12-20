Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy cool weather on Monday with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy.
Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high, going up to 90 per cent at night and on Tuesday morning, especially in northern internal and coastal areas such as Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.