Dubai: It's going to be a warm and humid day with dusty conditions in some parts of the UAE on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times, especially over coastal and western areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, at night.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with minimum temperatures dropping to 15°C and maximum hitting 43°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are expected mostly during daytime especially eastwards and northwards, in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.