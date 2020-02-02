Increase in humidity may cause mist and fog to form at night

Dark clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Dubai: You might need to take an umbrella with you today as partly cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are expected.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially in northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall at times.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Monday.

On average, the relative humidity is expected to be at 65 per cent.

Due to the humidity mist and fog are expected to form especially in internal and coastal regions so drivers are cautioned to take precautions on the road.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 17 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.