It’s good time to go outdoors, head to the beach with family and friends or desert camping as the weather is inviting. UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 31 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 34 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.