If you are heading out, always bring your umbrella and jacket as there is a chance of rainfall today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Eastern and coastal areas, the sea and islands with a chance of rainfall. NCM has forcasted a few rainfall in some parts of Al Ain, Fujairah and KhorFakkan.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 29 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 19 °C.