UAE residents can expect some convective clouds formation associated some rainfall today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy over scattered areas, with chance of convective clouds formation over the islands and western areas, associated with rainfall.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 24 °C.