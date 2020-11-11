UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times Eastward.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some western coastal and internal areas.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Mukhariz, Al Dhafra region, Al Haffar, Arjan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 33 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 35 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 18 °C.