UAE residents woke up to rain in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

A light drizzle fell over Dubai at past 1pm. Image Credit: Cleofe Maceda

Brace yourselves UAE residents as it is going to be a rainy week ahead throughout the emirates.

Today morning, residents across the country woke up to cloudy skies and rainy conditions.

Currently, it’s raining in Fujairah, Sharjah’s Al Dhaid region, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Island, Sila area and Al Ruwais.

There is also moderate rain over Dubai and Sharjah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds associated with rain have already covered all parts of the UAE and are expected to stay at least until Saturday.

NCM has issued yellow, orange and red alerts due to unstable weather conditions over the sea, especially at the western and eastern coasts. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea is expected to be rough especially as cloud activity increases.

Rain is especially expected in western, eastern and northern areas of the country especially by evening and night.

Temperatures across the emirates are expected to be in the mid 20s. The lowest temperature currently is over Jebel Jais at 13 °C.