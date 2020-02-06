The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair and partly cloudy in general. Temperatures tends to increase slightly and gradually. The relative humidity will increase during night and Friday morning with fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads during foggy conditions.

We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.