File picture: People beating the heat at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Humidity levels will be high on Friday morning, which could lead to the formation of mist. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: If you are looking to enjoy your weekend and are planning a road trip, the UAE weather bureau has predicted a slight decrease in temperature in the western parts of the country, especially around Abu Dhabi today.

Humidity levels will be high on Friday morning, which could lead to the formation of mist, so be careful while driving.

However, moderate afternoon winds blowing at a speed of 20km/h to 35km/h can carry dust with it, which could further hamper visibility.

If you’re walking outdoors and you are prone to allergies, it is advised to carry a face mask as precaution.

In general, humidity levels will be between 75 to 80 per cent across the Emirates in the evening.

Your day is not going to be very sunny as in its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that residents can expect overcast skies.

Cloud cover will increase over some parts of the country. In the East of the UAE, near Fujairah, the cloud formation will be lower.

If you’re heading towards the coast then sea conditions will be “moderate to rough” especially westward in Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.