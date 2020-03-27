Temperatures will be in the low 30s on average across the emirates

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with chances of rainfall in coastal and western areas at night.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

There is a chance of scattered rainfall in western and coastal regions like Abu Dhabi, especially as night approaches.

There is an increase in temperatures expected. Temperatures will be in the low 30s on average across the emirates.

Dubai is currently at 21 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.