Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures, high humidity and dusty skies on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, in the morning.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjha, Ajman and Al Ain. Drivers must be careful on the roads during those hours.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with dusty skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm to slightly rough, especially westwards and moderately calm in the Oman Sea.