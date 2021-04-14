Dubai: It’s going to be a hot day with partly cloudy skies, especially in the some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in the eastern and coastal areas of the UAE, like Fujairah, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.
Cloud formation is also expected over the islands.
It’s expected to be hot during the day and temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average. The temperatures are expected to go up to 40°C.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 54 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.