Dubai: The weather will be hot across most parts of the UAE and hazy at times over some internal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning. These clouds may become convective by afternoon over the mountains, the NCM added.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 39 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 and 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 and 28°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.2°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah region) at 3.15pm.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. Winds in direction of Northeasterly to Southeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.