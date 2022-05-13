Dubai: Going to the beach? Be extra careful as it is not safe to sail or swim as the sea will be rough to very rough this Friday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a decrease in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some Northern areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 40°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 and 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 and 26°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.8°C in Hatta, Dubai at 3pm.
Expect moderate to fresh winds, strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing sand and suspended dust especially westward, reducing the horizontal visibility during daytime. Winds in direction of Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate and becoming rough at times by night in Oman Sea.