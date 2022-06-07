Dubai: Going outdoors? Wear light clothes as it is hot and dusty weather today in the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be hot and fair in general. Some clouds will appear over the East especially over the mountains.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 39°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.9°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi at 2pm.
Expect Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in direction from Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.