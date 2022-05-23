Dubai: It’s best to stay indoors especially if you suffer from allergies as dusty conditions are expected during daytime in some parts of the UAE on Monday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be hot in general and dusty at times during daytime Eastward, with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas. Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 and 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 and 40°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 48.2°C in Hatta, Dubai at 12.30pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
Expect light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust Eastward and Northward. Winds in direction of Northwesterly to Southwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.