Dubai: If you are planning to go outside, be prepared for a hot day with hazy and dusty conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to hazy at times across the UAE.
It’s expected to be hot during the day and temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 23 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 82 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, causing horizontal visibility to deteriorate, so drivers must be careful on the roads. Those who suffer from allergies must also take necessary precaution.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.