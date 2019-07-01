Residents can also expect strong winds and hazy conditions during the day

Dubai: If you’re planning on heading outdoors on Monday (July 1) evening in the UAE, humidity levels will be on the lower side, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said humidity levels in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will be between 50 per cent to 55 per cent and in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, residents can expect humidity levels to be between 60 per cent to 65 per cent.

However, these levels will increase early Tuesday morning, as stated in the report.

Additionally, your day will be hot and dusty as winds are expected to blow at a speed of 18 to 28 km per hour, reaching 38 km per hour during the day. It is advised to cover your face if venturing outdoors during the afternoons.

Hot, sunny weather continues from yesterday (Sunday) and the maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38°C to 47°C, whereas minimum temperatures are expected to be between 30°C to 34°C throughout the UAE.