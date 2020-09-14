Dubai: UAE residents can expect high humidity, especially at night, with a chance of fog formation in Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over western areas like Abu Dhabi.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Dubai is currently at 32 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.