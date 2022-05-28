Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and hazy during the day time.
Temperature highs in the coastal areas for the country will be between 34-39°C, today. In the internal areas temperatures are expected to reach 39- 44°C, and 27-33°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 35, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 25-50 per cent and 50-80 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be rough at times by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.