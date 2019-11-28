Red and yellow alerts issued for low horizontal visibility in some parts of the capital

Motorists drive in foggy conditions. File picture. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: It will be a foggy morning for people in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi. The National Center of Meteorology has posted a yellow and red weather alert in parts of the capital: "A chance of fog formation and poor horizontal visibility at times over some Western coastal and internal areas, during the period from 04:00 am until 08:00am Thursday. Motorists are advised to be careful.

It will be pleasant weather in general, in its daily forecast, the NCM said: “It will be fair (mostly sunny) to partly cloudy weather in general. Some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands, might be convective.” However, no rain has been forecast.

Temperatures across the country will reach a maximum of 16-20 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas, 25-29 in the coastal areas and 26-30 degrees Celsius in the internal regions.

Relative humidity will be high, it will hit 95 per cent. The NCM forecast said: “Relative humidity will increase at night and Friday morning,” and may cause foggy and misty weather tomorrow morning.

Light breeze at the speed of 15-25 km/hr will blow across the country. And, the sea will be moderate along UAE’s coastline.