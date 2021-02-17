Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning for drivers in the UAE due to the foggy conditions that prevail this morning in some parts of the country.
According to the NCM, today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times.
Mist formation was reported in various parts of the UAE like, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the foggy conditions. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as visibility is reduced.
The foggy conditions are expected to last till 11am.
The relative humidity is currently at 93 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to increase slightly today, and they expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with foggy skies.
The winds are expected to blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea are expected to be relatively calm.