File picture: A foggy morning in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Planning to go to the beach as the weekend arrives? It’s going to be especially humid around coastal areas on Friday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy across the emirates.

Early morning, NCM posted yellow and red weather alerts in parts of the UAE about fog formation due to an increase in relative humidity.

Driver are expected to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility, especially over internal and coastal areas.

It was reported that there was fog over parts of Sharjah and around Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Such conditions started from 6am and are expected to continue till 8:30am today.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 17 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.