Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and very warm and less humid with plenty of sunshine.

It is foggy over most internal and coastal western areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads during foggy conditions.

We can expect some light to moderate wind at times during daytime, with a speed of 21 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.