Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions and partly cloudy skies with an increase in humidity at night can be expected.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times.
The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Monday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
This morning it was foggy around Dubai - Al Ain Road, Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Minhad area in Dubai.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.