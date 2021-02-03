Dubai: Be careful during your early morning commute today as residents of some parts of the UAE woke up to foggy conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy and foggy at times, especially in the emirate of Abu Dhabi
This morning, residents of Al Dhafra area in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain experienced mist formation.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the conditions. Drivers have been warned due to hindered visibility on the roads.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Thursday, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The relative humidity is currently at 89 per cent across the UAE.
A slight increase in temperatures is expected today.
Dubai is currently at 19 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.