Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, and humidity to increase at night

Sharjah skyline Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

UAE motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8am,” today.

Also, the NCM has predicted that there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern parts of the country. Low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective rainy clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, may extend to some internal areas.

According to the NCM, the weather in general will be, “a rather hot day, with clear to partly cloudy skies and hazy at times.”

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 49.1°C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah Area) at 3.00pm.

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 28-33°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-43°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be high in the UAE, ranging between 65-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-60 per cent.