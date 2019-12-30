The NCM issued a warning for residents to stay cautious because of poor visibility

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai, UAE: The National Centre Of Meteorology issued a yellow and red warning for residents, calling on them to be on the lookout for foggy conditions, which would impact visibility this morning. If you’re heading outdoors, drive carefully and employ caution.

Foggy conditions were reported across the UAE in the internal areas. There were reports of fog in parts of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi this morning.

In general, seas will be slight to moderate. Temperatures across the UAE will be 16°C to 20°C. We advise residents to carry a jacket to avoid catching a cold.