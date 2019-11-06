Dubai: UAE residents, stay alert for fog and mist formation that can affect visibility in the morning (Wednesday, November 6).

According to the National Center of Meteorology, there is a probability of fog and mist formation near the coast, so if you’re driving near the coast then we advise you to take precautions to avoid any accidents. Cloud cover will increase over parts of the UAE today.

Towards Fujairah and central Abu Dhabi, these clouds can become convective and you can associate them with rainfall, according to the NCM.

Additionally, humidity levels will be high. The percentage of relative humidity is going to be 70 to 80 per cent.

Temperatures will be between 30°C to 35°C across the emirates. While sea conditions are expected to be rough, as stayed by the NCM.