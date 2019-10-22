Your day is looking cloudy and humid

Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE residents beware of fog formation that will affect visibility in the morning on October 22, Tuesday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for residents to be careful, especially in the internal areas of Abu Dhabi, as fog formation will affect visibility.

They stated that visibility will be between 1,000m to 3,000m. If you’re heading outside this morning, we advise you to take precautions especially when driving.

Fog and mist formation is expected to clear after 8:30a.m.In general humidity levels will be high and can reach 85 to 90 per cent.

Strong winds will also blow over parts of the country. There have been reports of slight rain over parts of the UAE so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to carry an umbrella has a precaution.

You can expect overcast skies during the day. Seas will be moderate.