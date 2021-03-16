UAE residents in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman nd Umm al Quwain woke up to a foggy Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology warned motorists of low visibility on some roads in these areas.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts warning motorists: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some coastal and internal areas."
The NCM forecast for the day said the day will be clear to partly cloudy. And the UAE will experience an increase in temperatures, especially during the daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the country areexpected to be between 25 -31°C in coastal regions like Dubai and Sharjah. In internal areas, temperature highs will go up to 31-36°C, and 20-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Temperature lows are expected to be between 16-21°C.
The NCM added that there will be light to moderate winds, through the day at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.
Humidity will reach up to -95 per cent in coastal areas, whereas in the internal regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM said.