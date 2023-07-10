Dubai: UAE residents can expect foggy and dusty weather in Abu Dhabi. Skies will be mostly sunny in Dubai and light rainfall is expected in parts of Sharjah, today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime. Clouds will appear over some Eastern and Northern areas with a chance of light rainfall, and convective clouds may form Eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alert in parts of Abu Dhabi. Fog was reported over Tarif, Bada Al Dafas, Al Hamra in Al Dhafra region, and Abu Al Abyad Island in Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.9°C in Barakah, Al Dhafrah region at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 49.4°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 2.15pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands, whereas 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.