Dubai: Foggy weather conditions were reported over many parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this morning. The Met Office issued red and yellow alerts across some areas until 9am today.

Low horizontal visibility is expected on roads in these areas affected by fog.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) fog was reported over Remah in Al Ain, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, over Tal Al Sarab and Hamim in Al Dhafra region, and over Al Khatim and Al Khazna Road.

The NCM also issued a red alert over some areas across Al Ain, including Hamim region.

The weather in general will be pleasant with clear to partly cloudy skies, across the UAE today, December 7.

Maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 28 degree Celsius. While the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13 and 18 degree Celsius.

Light to moderate winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr across the coastal regions are to be expected today.

Humidity is expected to increase at night, leading to a probability of mist formation over some internal areas tomorrow, Sunday, morning.

Chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday

Cool weather, with clear to partly cloudy skies, is expected over the coming week.

According to the NCM forecast, moderate winds at times may kick up dust in some areas on Sunday and Monday.

Some areas could get light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Cloud cover is expected to increase, with a probability of rainfall over some East and Northward regions on Tuesday, December 10, and over some Eastern and Northern regions on Wednesday, December 11,” the forecast stated.