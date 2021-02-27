Cloudy and windy weather in UAE Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Be careful if you are hitting the roads in Abu Dhabi today, as a yellow fog alert, warning drivers of poor visibility, has been issued in some parts of the emirate.

“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most areas of the country until 9:30am,” said the NCM in today’s weather forecast.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands westward.

Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains, NCM said.

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 20, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 21-25°C, and the minimum temperatures is expected to be between 15-19°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 19-24°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be at 70-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman sea.