Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads should be extra cautious today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts that will cause a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Sweihan in Al Ain and Al Wathba, Nahil, Liwa, Asab and Hamim in Abu Dhabi in the early morning. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty Eastward at times. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas Western areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 30°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 22°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust in the Northwest to Southeast direction, at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 35km/hr.