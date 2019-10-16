Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: It's a foggy morning in parts of the UAE. The national weather bureau has warned motorists that fog during the early morning hours especially in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, and eastern parts of Abu Dhabi will reduce horizontal visibility. Motorists are advised to drive slow. The fog cover is expected to end at 8am.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) added that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy" in some areas. However, no rain is predicted.

The NCM has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 35-39 degrees celsius in most parts of the country, so it looks like the weather is finally getting better.

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 24-28°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C and 26-31°C in mountainous areas.

It will be slightly windy today.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 28 km/h in internal areas, "freshening throughout the day".

Relative humidity levels across the UAE continue to be high, it will reach 85 per cent in coastal areas, 80 per cent in the internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions.