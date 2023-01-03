Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 9.00am,” today.
Rain was also reported in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, light to moderate rainfall hit Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM also shared a yellow and orange weather alert, indicating that convective clouds had formed over the eastern parts of the country.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 28 and 24°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 08-15°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-25°C, and 10-18°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent, and 70-90 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.