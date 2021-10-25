Dubai: Foggy conditions returned to parts of the UAE on Monday morning, while the weather bureau issued alerts to warn residents of mist formation.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards in Fujairah.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts in internal parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah due to foggy conditions. Drivers should be careful on the road as the mist has reduced visibility on the roads.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 34 °C ‐ 37 °C.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent.
The conditions as sea are expected to be relatively calm.