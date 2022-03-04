Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy weather on Friday morning. Dense fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman today morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow fog alerts warning of deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 9.30am.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Sweihan, Al Ain, Dubai-Abu Dhabi Road early morning. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads because of foggy conditions.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over Eastern coast by morning. There will be another increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 35 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 21 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 6.7°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea today and slight to moderate in the coming days.
In the coming days, we can expect light rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. It will be humid on Monday with a chance of fog or mist formation.