Dubai: The weather will be hot and dusty at times in most parts of the country today. However, there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern region in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon.
The weather bureau has issued dust alert today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads caused by dusty conditions.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 41 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.7°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 3pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.