Dubai: UAE residents can expect hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the country today. However, there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern regions in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 37°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.9°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand especially with clouds.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.