UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23-26°C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 6.4°C in Jebel Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 04:45 am.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-24°C, and 10-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.