UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.
The NCM also issued yellow and orange weather alerts, warning about the formation of convective clouds.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24-27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 4-10°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-25°C, and 8-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the sea will be moderate becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian gulf and in the Oman sea.