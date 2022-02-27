UAE residents can expect pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, the weather will be "generally partly cloudy to cloudy at times."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Moderate to strong winds at times, at a speed of 10–20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30-35°C. In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 9-13°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 75-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-75 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.