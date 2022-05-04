Weather conditions in the UAE on Wednesday are expected to be dusty during daytime and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Residents have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that dust particles suspended in the air, will reduce horizontal visibility in some parts of the country.
The NCM forecast said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr”.
Today, temperatures tend to decrease over coastal areas. Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 35 - 39°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 39.4°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 2:30pm.
Also, the relative humidity will be moderate at 70-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-65 per cent, and 65-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The NCM added that humidity will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas especially Northward.
The sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.