Dubai: It’s going to be a dusty and hot day for UAE residents with “a significant increase in temperatures”, the weather bureau said.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny, getting dusty at times during the daytime over some areas.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are especially expected in the east and north of the country, such as in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist or fog formation.
Residents are expected to experience a significant increase in temperatures over some areas. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 44°C.
Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm.