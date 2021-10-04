Dubai: The UAE weather bureau has issued alerts due to dusty conditions and strong winds in part of the country as tropical storm "Shaheen" hits the coast of Oman.
Dusty conditions have been reported in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi where visibility went down to less than 100m in some areas. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in these areas. Dusty conditions have also been reported in Dubai.
Wind speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour are expected during the day. Drivers on the road must be especially careful due to limited visibility in these areas.
Rain was also reposted in parts of Sharjah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi with cloud seeding being used to enhance the amount of rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Cloud formation has increased in parts of the eastern and southern parts of the UAE and cloudy conditions are expected to decrease by the evening.
Rough conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf have also been reported with up to 7-foot waves offshore, NCM has warned.