UAE residents can expect pleasant weather conditions, with partly cloudy skies, today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over some areas in the country.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24-28°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 15-19°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The NCM warned: “ Fresh Northwesterly winds with rough to very rough sea, the wave is 5-7 feet offshore until 2.00 pm”, today.